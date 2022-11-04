Countdown to World Cup 2022: 16 days till the big kick-off

A Polish winger delivered a masterclass on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League, whilst things are getting nasty in Poland’s World Cup group as journalists and… Argentina players openly mocking the Mexicans.

Skóraś show in Poznan



Over 30,000 fans attended the Poznań Stadium and were left elated as the Polish champions Lech saw off the Spanish side Villarreal CF 3:0, sealing qualification to the Europa Conference League knock-out phase.

Kristoffer Velde and Mikael Ishak were both inspiring but it was Michał Skóraś who shone the brightest, scoring a vital brace. The Polish winger notched up four goals and an assist in six group games – the performance seems likely to secure him a place in the 26-man squad which coach Czesław Michniewicz is to select ahead of Qatar.

Although the national team prefer to utilise a formation with wing-backs rather than regular wingers, the 21-year-old Skóraś could be a very useful substitute if Poland are chasing the game.

Lech will get to know their Round of 32 opponents on November 7. They could face one of the following teams: Lazio, AEL Larnaca, Qarabag, Braga, Trabzonspor, Bodo/Glimt, Ludogorets or Sheriff Tiraspol.

Argentinians mock Mexicans



Just over two weeks before the start of the World Cup, the Argentinean journalists who have been belittling the potential of their group rivals Mexico were joined by… the footballers. One of them, Pablo Mouche, said that he was more afraid of Saudi Arabia than of Mexico.

Mouche, a former player of clubs such as Boca Juniors, Colo-Colo and Palmeiras, analysed the group opponents of Albicelestes (Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia) in an interview with Argentine TV TyC Sports.

This opinion may be shocking at first glance, but Cristian Romero, the current Argentina first teamer, went even further. According to the Tottenham defender, Mexico… have never played at the World Cup.

The statements of both players received wide coverage in the Mexican media, many sections of which did not hide their indignation.

Earlier, in an interview with Polish tvp.info website, Leandro Alves, an Argentine journalist from ESPN, stated that due to the European, more disciplined style of the game, Poles will be a more difficult obstacle than Mexico.

The Argentinean approach to the opponent, whom they will face as the second (November 26) appears somewhat puzzling. Despite some injury issues, Mexico are still 13th in the FIFA ranking – much higher than Poles (26th) and Saudi Arabia (51st).

Furthermore, history is on Mexico’s side, as they have progressed from the group stage in each of the last eight World Cups they participated in – a feat not even Argentina could achieve.

Polish fans can only hope that Argentine experts know what they are talking about. On November 22, at 17:00, the White and Reds will face Mexico.