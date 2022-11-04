Polish railway announces biggest carriage tender in history

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Polish rail operator PKP Intercity has announced its biggest-ever tender for train carriages, seeking to purchase up to 450 new units.

PKP Intercity has already invested PLN 7 billion (EUR 1.49 billion) in new carriages, but its total spending on new passenger rolling stock may reach PLN 27 billion (EUR 5.75 billion) by 2030.

In the first stage of the tender, the company will buy 300 carriages and will have an option to purchase an additional 150.