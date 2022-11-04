Patriotic Song Concert under TVP World’s patronage to spellbind Brussels

As the event’s media patron, TVP World has will invite all to the Polish National Independence Day Song Concert that will mark the 104th anniversary of Poland’s independence in the Church of Our Lady of the Chapel (Église Notre-Dame-de-la-Chapelle), Brussels, on November 13, 18:30 local time.

Poland will have been independent for 104 years on November 11 and the Poles definitely haven’t had enough. To celebrate this joyous occasion, Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), together with the Polish Embassy in Brussels, the Polish Catholic Community in Brussels, and the Ministry of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI), is in the course of organising the National Independence Day Song Concert.

The event will feature the “Art’n’Voices” vocal octet and the Sea Orchestra. Conducting will be Sabrina Stachel. You can acquaint yourself with the full list of performers, setlist and other details here.

The event will be inaugurated with a singing of the Polish National Anthem.

The media patrons of the event are TVP World, TVP Polonia and Polish External Radio Service Radio (Polskie Radio dla Zagranicy).