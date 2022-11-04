Poland finds its fallen heroes and pays tribute: Polish President

“Poland seeks its fallen to the end, finds them and pays homage,” President Andrzej Duda said on Friday during the funeral ceremony for ten of the Westerplatte defenders, nine of which, were found in 2019 during archaeological research conducted on the peninsula by archaeologists from the Museum of the Second World War.

The funeral ceremonies were held at the Polish Army Soldiers’ Cemetery in Gdańsk. The soldiers were buried alongside the remains of Major Henryk Sucharski, commander of the Military Transit Depot, who died in 1946 in Italy.

“Let us realise that for these nine soldiers this is perhaps their first solemn, Catholic funeral, and certainly the first solemn one because they were buried earlier shallowly in a pit, not in a grave, in a pit!” the Polish head of state stressed.

President Duda also pointed out that this was a very important and symbolic moment for Poland. “We know how long and difficult the history of this commemoration was, how the communists removed the cross from here, how they installed a Soviet tank, immediately falsifying history after all, how later the workers of Gdańsk and the Warsaw steelworks fought for this place to regain its due dimension and historical truth,” he recalled.

He emphasised that it was unbelievable that for 80 years the remains of the soldiers had not been verified and taken care of.

The Polish head of state also expressed hope that the remains of the Unbroken Soldiers, the post-war underground opposition, including Captain Witold Pilecki, would be found. “I want to assure you that a Poland that respects its defenders, its heroes and its tradition will certainly look for them,” Andrzej Duda stated.

German onslaught

On September 1, 1939, the German attack on Poland began, starting the Second World War. At 4.45 am, the German battleship “Schleswig-Holstein” began shelling Westerplatte, the Military Transit Depot in the Free City of Gdańsk.

The depot was defended by a Polish garrison (about 200 soldiers) under the command of Major Henryk Sucharski and Captain Franciszek Dąbrowski. For seven days it repelled repeated German attacks from the sea, land and air, and became a lasting symbol of Polish resistance.