Spokesman hints at softer gov’t stance in conflict with Brussels

"We're open to… closing the conflict with the European Commission, one that is completely unnecessary, but there must be good will on both sides," Piotr Mueller said on Friday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish government has said it is willing to bring an end to its conflict with the European Commission over the rule of law, the government spokesman has told PAP.

Poland has been embroiled in a protracted conflict with the EU over changes to its judicial system that Brussels and the EU’s top court say infringe upon EU values.

The affair, which comes on top of numerous other conflicts between Warsaw and Brussels, has resulted in Poland being denied access to a multi-billion euro EU post-pandemic recovery fund.

The spokesman admitted that there were people in the ruling camp who wanted the government to maintain a tough stance towards Brussels.

“Even among us, in our political camp, there are people who in my opinion are too radical about some issues and they, for example, don’t see that the geopolitical, economic and financial situation is much more complex,” Mueller said.

According to him, the government must take into account “the geopolitical crisis, the war behind our eastern border, the financial crisis that we’re witnessing on the markets and the inflation crisis.”

Solidary Poland, a Eurosceptic ally of the ruling Law and Justice party, is the main opponent of a compromise with Brussels. Its leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, on numerous occasions has criticised the prime minister for what he sees as excessive leniency towards Brussels.

Poland is among a small minority of EU member states which have not yet received post-pandemic recovery funding from Brussels, which in the case of Poland involves billions of euros. This cash injection is badly needed by Poland as the country’s costs of borrowing have soared and high inflation and the war in Ukraine have eroded its so-far strong economic growth.