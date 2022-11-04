PMs Morawiecki, Sunak say Putin needs to know intimidation won’t work

Continuing to send a strong message to Russia that intimidation would not work is what both Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and British PM Rishi Sunak agreed on Friday as they discussed the situation in Belarus, according to Sunak’s office.

The statement said Sunak told Morawiecki on a call: “As part of deterrence efforts across the eastern flank, the UK was increasing the capability of its forces, and had increased activity with the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Baltic region,” PM Sunak told PM Morawiecki over the line.

For his part, PM Morawiecki said on Facebook that his interlocutor “reassured” him “that our cooperation in the fields of economy, finances, energy security, NATO reinforcement and supporting Ukraine will be continued.”

The Polish PM went on to float the idea of “another Polish-British intergovernmental consultation in the frame of which we shall confirm the strength of our friendship and alliance” coming soon.

Rishi Sunak entered the British PM’s office in late October replacing Liz Truss, who stepped down after seven weeks of being in the office.

As reported by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Poland ranks 5th in terms of total commitments in aid to Ukraine (EUR 2.943 bn) and third in terms of total GDP commitments (0.488%). When regarding financial commitments, Poland ranks 2nd dedicating 0.169% of GDP to aid Ukraine, and 3rd in terms of military commitments (EUR 1.823 bn).

The UK ranks 2nd in terms of total commitments in aid to Ukraine (EUR 6.650) and 7th in terms of total GDP commitments (0.238%). As for financial commitments, the UK ranks 5th dedicating 0.091% of its GDP to aid Ukraine, and 2nd in terms of military commitments (EUR 3.740 bn).