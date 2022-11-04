In Bahrain, Pope blasts rearmament pushing world to ‘precipice’

While carrying out the first-ever papal visit to Bahrain in history, a doomsaying Francis appealed to religious leaders to help bring the world back from “the brink of a delicate precipice” and oppose a new race to rearm that he said was redesigning Cold War-era spheres of influence.

Speaking on his first full day in Bahrain, Francis closed a forum on East-West dialogue promoted by the king of the Gulf country where Christians are allowed to practice their faith publicly in churches.

The visit is yet another chapter in the pope’s policy of improving ties with the Islamic world following a historic visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019, the first by any pope to the Arabian peninsula. He has visited about 10 predominantly Muslim states since his election in 2013.

Appearing in a wheelchair due to his knee ailment, Francis wove his speech around the role of religions in promoting peace, disarmament and social justice.

“After two terrible world wars, a cold war that for decades kept the world in suspense, catastrophic conflicts taking place in every part of the globe, and in the midst of accusations, threats and condemnations, we continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall,” he said at the heart of the Bahraini administration – the marble courtyard of the royal palace.

The religious leader followed, in an apparent reference to Ukraine, with a condemnation of the situation there, where “a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs”.

To Francis’ mind, a staunch supporter of an out-and-out ban on nuclear weapons and frequent critic of the global arms trade, religious leaders cannot support wars. This, in turn, was an insinuation aimed at Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, who has given passionate backing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The pope has implicitly criticised such statements before.

While speaking before the pope, the host, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, called for unison in stopping the war between Russia and Ukraine, and a “serious dialogue for the good of all humanity”.

Seconding the call were the pope and the third speaker, Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar mosque and university, who signed the 2019 “Human Fraternity” document, a landmark manifesto on the role of religions in seeking peace.

Francis also scorched the financing of terrorism, although he refrained from naming any countries.

On Friday afternoon, Pope Francis was scheduled to address Bahrain’s Muslim Council of Elders and then preside at a prayer service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, one of two churches serving Bahrain’s tiny Catholic community of about 160,000.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, Francis opposed the death penalty in Bahrain, where the Shi’ite Muslim opposition accuse the Sunni monarchy of overseeing human rights abuses and families of death row inmates had sought help from the pontiff.