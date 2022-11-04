Elon to fire half of Twitter staff

Twitter Inc will tell employees by email on Friday (November 4) about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk.

The social media company said in an email to staff it would alert employees by 9 am Pacific time on Friday concerning staff cuts.

Reuters reported that the email stated that “in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday”.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person according to Forbes, is looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce, as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bird is freed

Elon Musk completed his USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. on October 28. Soon after he started posting what kind of changes could people expect on the social media app.

the bird is freed

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The biggest change on the app, mentioned by the “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”, is making Twitter’s “blue checkmark”, a mark for verified accounts, a USD 8 per month paid subscription. People who decide to pay the USD 8 fee will also benefit from certain perks, including “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam. Ability to post long video & audio. Half as many ads,” Mr Musk stated.

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

However, the biggest change is yet to come, meaning the reintroduction of banned accounts, as in the past several years. Twitter had banned some accounts that right-wing commentators suggested were supposed to crack down on conservative points of view. Some of the more prominent accounts banned from Twitter include former US President Donald Trump, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, political commentator Katie Hopkins and many others.