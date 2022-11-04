Ukrainians are prepared to have no water and no electricity: Ukrainian MP

Cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, have been suffering from power outages due to the Russian shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. To talk about the situation in the capital, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the actions of politicians around the world in relation to the onslaught, TVP World invited Ukrainian MP Alona Shkrum, who was at the time in Kyiv.

During her conversation, the Ukrainian MP said she had to conduct the interview through her smartphone because there was no electricity and the WiFi did not work. However, she emphasised that the lack of electricity is one of the smallest problems for Ukraine.

“I think that Ukrainians are prepared to have no water and no electricity as long as we have no Russians on our territory killing us,” Alona Shkrum stressed.



The MP further pointed out that Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal. According to her such a decision is evidence that Russia is acting in a terrorist state manner. “Russia is acting as a terrorist and the terrorist always terrorises and always lies,” she emphasised.



The Ukrainian MP also spoke about the bodies of dead civilians, recently uncovered in Ukraine’s liberated territories and how Russia must pay the price for attacking Ukraine.