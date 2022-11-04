Warsaw mayor most trusted politician in Poland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, is Poland’s most trusted politician, according to a new opinion poll.

Trzaskowski, who is also a leading opposition politician, got a 44-percent trust ranking, a 2.5 percentage points decrease compared to the previous poll run by IBRiS for the onet.pl news and entertainment website.

President Andrzej Duda came second in the ranking on 39.1 percent and was followed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on 37.4 percent.

The poll, published on Friday, also shows that Polish society may have become weary of the constant struggle between the political scene’s top dogs, the ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the opposition leader Donald Tusk, who both got 29.8 percent of trust.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro continued to be the most distrusted Polish politician, with 70 percent expressing no trust in him.

IBRiS ran the survey on a sample of 1,100 Poles from October 27 to 28, 2022.