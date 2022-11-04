North Korea conducts show-of-power flyby

South Korea scrambled 80 fighter jets after detecting approximately 180 North Korean warplanes flying near their joint military border on Friday, the South Korean military said in a statement.

The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called “tactical action line”, drawn up to 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea’s military reported.

S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets as 180 N. Korean warplanes detected flying https://t.co/gfv2LmvHBa

— Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) November 4, 2022

In response, South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military added.

N. Korean missile lands off S. Korea; South responds with own launches

A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 km off South Korea’s coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the…

see more

A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar manoeuvres last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.





Missile tests

The manoeuvres came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and launched multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The launches prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.