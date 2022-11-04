Rock Rachon 03.11

Michał Rachoń, the host of Rock Rachon, starts this edition of his show with a set of videos from Polish volunteers helping Ukrainians drive out the Russian invaders from their homeland.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are constantly pushing back the Russian forces in the Kherson region, as shown by an analysis by the American think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

While Russians claim that they have pushed back Ukrainian forces in the area, video footage shows them fleeing so fast and in such a disorderly manner that they crashed the armoured vehicle they rode into a roadside ditch.

Indeed, there are various reports of Russian soldiers abandoning checkpoints in the vicinity of Kherson. One such report, authored by Ukraine’s press agency Ukrinform, says that locals from the right-bank part of the Kherson region saw checkpoints in the settlements of Chornobaivka, Stepanivka and Bilozerka abandoned by Russian troops. “In the city of Kherson itself, the number of military personnel has visually decreased,” Ukrinform reported.

In this edition of Rock Rachon, viewers are also acquainted with Ukrainian work of sabotage in the Russian military base of Pskov that possibly resulted in an explosion that damaged two Ka-52 helicopters. “Servicemen heard several explosions and then saw the scattered wreckage of two helicopters… fragments of the fuselage scattered 200 metres around.”

Another problem that Russia is facing is a financial one. Payouts to mobilise men, according to the ISW, including social benefits, may cost the Kremlin between RUB 900 bn (EUR 14.77 bn) and RUB 3 tr (EUR 49 bn). The number does not account for payouts to other categories of servicemen.

In the programme, footage of Russian soldiers marauding over not being paid as promised by Russian authorities is also shown.

Reportedly, Russia is running out of ammunition and military equipment. According to the ISW, Russia is attempting to replenish its shortages resorting to military equipment provided by Iran and North Korea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will be boosted with the UK’s Vampire drones that are to help fend off attacks by Iranian drones as soon as next year.

This edition’s guests are Joe Lindsley, originator of the Ukrainian Freedom News, journalist and author, Ralph Schöllhammer, assisting professor of international relations at Webster University in Vienna, and Matthew Tyrmand, journalist and activist.

