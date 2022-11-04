LIVE: 254th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Ukrainian army is continuing their advance on the frontline, according to the Ukrainian president. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces launched 21 strikes against Russian troops, hitting 20 areas of military equipment clusters as well as the positions of its anti-aircraft defences.

07:34 CEST

⚡️General Staff: Ukrainian troops strike Russian positions 21 times.

Ukrainian forces launched 21 strikes against the Russian troops, hitting 20 areas of military equipment clusters as well as the positions of its anti-aircraft defense over the past 24 hours.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 4, 2022

07:25 CEST

⚡️General Staff: Ukrainian troops strike Russian positions 21 times.

Ukrainian forces launched 21 strikes against the Russian troops, hitting 20 areas of military equipment clusters as well as the positions of its anti-aircraft defense over the past 24 hours.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 4, 2022