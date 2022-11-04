Business Arena 3.11

The episode hosted by David Kennedy featured the following leading stories: Russia’s secret spending hides over USD 110 billion in the 2023 budget, a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine.

The show’s guest was Prof. Christopher Hartwell, President of the Management Board of CASE – Center for Social and Economic Research.

The episode featured the following leading stories: Russia’s secret spending hides over USD 110 billion in the 2023 budget, a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine.

Russia will hide the purpose of almost a quarter of its planned spending next year, as it redraws the budget for a longer war in Ukraine and prepares to annex parts of its neighbour’s territory.

A draft budget for 2023 allocates approximately 6.5 trillion rubles (USD 112 billion) in classified or unspecified outlays, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the document.

The show also took a look at the news Russia will resume its participation in the grain deal which facilitates a safe transit for ships across the Black Sea to Turkey starting on Wednesday.

According to a report published by the World Gold Council, in the third quarter of 2022, central banks around the world have bought a whopping 399 tons of gold for some 20 billion dollars.

German transport minister Volker Wissing announced on Wednesday that beginning in 2023 the country will be rolling out a 49-euro monthly national public transport ticket.

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy has called on the Committee on Foreign Investment to open an investigation into one of the investors involved in the recent USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.