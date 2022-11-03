We have to pressure Russia politically and economically: Estonian PM

Ukraine has been fighting for freedom for the past 253 days. Since the start of the Russian aggression, Estonia has been at the forefront of sending aid to Ukraine, leading the ranking in the GDP breakdown for support for Ukraine. To talk about the war and its future TVP World’s Sascha Fahrbach spoke with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

“Of course, we have to continue the military support to Ukraine so that they can defend themselves. We see that the breaking point could be close, we have to put all the pressure on Russia politically, economically by sanctions,” the Estonian prime minister said.

She added that the countries that froze Russian assets have to find a way to “use” these assets to use “for the benefit of Ukraine”.

Mrs Kallas further stated that Russia has to be prosecuted for the war crimes it committed on Ukrainian soil.

The Estonian PM also spoke about the Russian minority in Estonia, emphasising that in “1922 the Russian minority in Estonia was 3 percent”, later on, Estonians were deported (including her grandparents) and Russians have been imported.

“This has been the tool of Russian imperialism,” Kaja Kallas stressed, adding that what she is saying also applies to Latvia.