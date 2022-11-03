Pulse of Culture 3.11

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Agata Konarska takes a closer look at the performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem by the Polish Royal Opera at the Archcathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Warsaw.

According to the Encyclopædia Britannica website by the time Mozart died, “he had finished only the ‘Introit.’ The ‘Kyrie,’ ‘Sequence,’ and ‘Offertorium’ were sketched out. The last three movements—‘Benedictus,’ ‘Agnus Dei,’ and ‘Communio’—remained unwritten, and nearly all the orchestration was incomplete.”

This episode also covered the soon-to-be auctioned copy of the first print of the American constitution. The copy is expected to be sold at a record-breaking amount exceeding USD 43 million.

Other events covered in this episode include the Bruno Schulz “Sexfiction” exhibition, the “We should have never walked on the moon” exhibition in Paris and the opening of a new school for magic in France.