Eastern Express 3.11

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express focuses on Poland’s building of a barrier along its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that the move was prompted in reaction to a recent decision by the Russian aviation authorities of opening up air travel between Kaliningrad, the Middle East and North Africa and that the construction is expected to strengthen Poland’s security.

Citing the mounting tensions and security concerns sparked by the war in Ukraine, the minister brought to mind the international crisis engineered last fall when thousands of African and Middle Eastern migrants attempted to illegally cross the Belarusian border into Poland, and some left paying the ultimate price for the process.

Mr Błaszczak, along with other members of the Polish government, said that the Kaliningrad barrier will be similar to the one Poland built along the border with Belarus last year.

This episode further covers topics of US National Security Council spokesman confirming that North Korea is supplying Russia with significant amounts of artillery rounds, Moldovan authorities approving a draft of new regulations aimed at facilitating the rail transport of Ukrainian goods, Russians mobilised for the front in Ukraine who confronted their commanding officers to protest the military’s failure to pay out the money promised to their families and Pope Francis’ visit to Bahrain.

To shed more light on these issues, TVP World invited Łukasz Jasina, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman.