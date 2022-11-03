Poland, Lithuania want greater Nato presence says Polish deputy FM

Przydacz said that the two countries want the Nato presence "to be even greater so that we can feel safe and effectively deter Russian imperialist threats."

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland and Lithuania want an enhanced Nato presence to increase the feeling of security and to counter Russia’s imperialistic threats, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, members of Nato’s eastern flank have been calling for the alliance to expand its military presence in the region.

“Lithuania will host a Nato summit next year but we have to start working on its agenda today so that its decisions will be favourable for the interests of our two countries,” Marcin Przydacz said after bilateral consultations in Vilnius on Thursday.

He added that the two countries want the Nato presence “to be even greater so that we can feel safe and effectively deter Russian imperialist threats.”

According to Przydacz, Poland and Lithuania have been actively cooperating to deter Russia and to support Ukraine. “But the point is also to maintain international solidarity regarding Ukraine,” he added.

It is also very important to find ways to convince both Western Europe and the US that it is necessary to increase Ukraine’s support and to continue the policy of sanctions imposed on Russia, he added.

Referring to Belarus, Przydacz sharply criticised the Alexander Lukashenko state, and said that it should be made aware of the cost of its aggressive politics by means of more economic sanctions.