Countdown to World Cup 2022: 17 days till the big kick-off

With less than two weeks until World Cup squads are required to be announced, injury worries are stacking up for some nations. This week’s round of Champions League matches added fresh concerns to South Korea, Germany, England.

With less than two weeks until World Cup squads are required to be announced, injury worries are stacking up for some nations. This week’s round of Champions League matches added fresh concerns to South Korea, Germany and England.

South Korea will be the most dismayed as their star man and captain Son Heung-min sustained a facial injury for Tottenhman against Marseille on Tuesday. Surgery is required on a fracture around his left eye, leaving his World participation hanging in the balance.

South Korea face a stern opener against Uruguay on November 24 and will be severely hampered if Son is out. Their other key forward Hee-Chan Hwang seems to be seriously lacking in match fitness having only started only one Premier League match for Wolves so far this season.

Germany also have concerns about their forward line after the week’s action, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Wednesday. Unlike Son this injury definitely rules Wener out of contention.

Werner had not been in the best of form since returning to Leipzig this summer, but he had been averaging a goal roughly every three matches and his all round game looked likely to have afforded him a starting berth for the national team.

Werner’s absence will likely mean that Chelsea Kai Havertz will lead the line. Given what different players the two of them both are, coach Hansi Flick will have to adapt his game plan accordingly. Werner is a pacy, high intensity pressing forward, whereas Havertz is a more creative false nine who likes to drop deep to pick up the ball.

Chelsea and England left back Ben Chilwell should consider himself unlucky. The player was in tremendous form in the first half of the last season before an injury ended the remainder of it prematurely. He has just recently started to show signs of replicating that form with his trademark marauding runs down the left flank.

However, after picking up a hamstring injury in the Blues’ Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb he is now in serious doubt to make the plane to Qatar. If Chilwell does not recover in time he will be especially frustrated with the left back spot up for grabs Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has been in and out of the first team and there are not really other serious contenders for the spot.

If the injury-plague Chilwell is not fit to participate, his place will probably go to Crystal Palace’s defensively consistent but technically mediocre Tyrick Mitchell, who manager Gareth Southgate has capped twice.

At Euro 2020 Kieran Trippier was played at left back but considering that England are facing an injury crisis at right back and Trippier has been in such good form in Premier League on right side it seems a bit of a waste to lessen his effectiveness by playing him on the other side.

Southgate may well think differently and wish to take advantage of such experience and his reliability, even if it means reducing efficacy, particularly in an attacking sense.

With most of Europe’s elite league’s still to play two more rounds of fixtures, it would appear likely that this is not the last twist or turn in squad selections.