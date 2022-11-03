Baltic Pipe gas transmission meets Polish customer orders

On November 2, gas flows via the Baltic Pipe exceeded 62 million KwH per 24 hours (over 5.8 million cubic metres).

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Gas supplies to Poland via the new Baltic Pipe have exceeded 60 million kWH per 24 hours, the Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System has announced.

The pipeline links Poland to Norwegian gas field via Denmark and is a key component of Polish plans to diversify its energy supplies following the end of Russian imports due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas started flowing to Poland in October through the new pipeline from the European gas system and from the Danish part of the North Sea.

But now Norwegian gas has entered the system owing to the Baltic Pipe LNG (Liqefied Natural Gas) receiving terminal in Nybro, Denmark, being put into operation on Tuesday, according to Energinet, the Danish gas network operator.

“Gas flows to Polish customers via the Baltic Pipe since October 1 stand at around 60 million kWh per 24 hours and are being implemented by Gaz-System in accordance with customer nominations (requests for sending gas through the pipeline – PAP),” Gaz-System told PAP on Thursday.

On November 2, gas flows via the Baltic Pipe exceeded 62 million KwH per 24 hours (over 5.8 million cubic metres).

The Baltic Pipe is a multi-billion joint venture by Polish and Danish gas operators Gaz-System and Energinet linking Norwegian gas fields to Poland and Denmark. Gaz-System is the owner and operator of the part of the pipeline that stretches from the coast of the Danish island of Zealand and runs to Poland on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

In 2023, Poland’s natural gas utility PGNiG will be able to import at least 6.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas via the pipeline. This means that the company will fill at least 80 percent of the pipeline capacity. In 2024, gas deliveries will grow by over 1 bcm.