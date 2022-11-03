Primary suspect in Imran Khan assassination attempt says he acted alone

A man said to be the primary suspect in the shooting of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he intended to kill the former PM and had acted alone, according to a video released by Khan’s party which aired on local television channels on Thursday.

“I tried my best to kill him. Only Imran Khan. I did not want to kill anyone else,” the unidentified suspect said.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the footage was recorded by police.

BREAKING: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt. Reports he was hit several times in his legs but survived & now being treated in hospital. Shooter was wrestled by another man as he fired, which may have saved Khan’s life. pic.twitter.com/rJbOhju01h

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 3, 2022

Asked by an off-camera voice about his motive, the suspect said “Imran khan was misleading people. And I could not bear that.”

Assasination attempt



The former PM was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country.

Imran Khan, ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary confidence vote in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a container truck when shots were fired.

No one has yet been charged with the attack.

Several more in his convoy were wounded in the attack in Wazirabad, nearly 200 km (120 miles) from the capital.