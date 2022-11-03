Mural of Polish hero set for unveiling in Prague

A mural commemorating the anniversary of the tragic death of Ryszard Siwiec, a symbol of solidarity with occupied Czechoslovakia, will be unveiled in Prague’s Žižkov district next to the site of Siwiec’s memorial on Friday, November 4 at 2 pm.

“The mural combines a portrait of Siwiec with one of the iconic scenes from the invasion of Czechoslovakia by Warsaw Pact troops. It was created by a group under the direction of visual artist Ondřej Klíma. The painting was created thanks to the support of Orlen Unipetrol and the Prague 3 District Office,” the Polish Institute in Prague said in a press release.

The unveiling of the mural is undergoing preparation by the Polish Institute in Prague and the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.

Living torch

Ryszard Siwiec, underwent self-immolation on September 8, 1968, in protest against the participation of Polish troops in the Soviet intervention in Czechoslovakia.

#OTD in 1968 Ryszard Siwiec committed an act of self-immolation in #Warsaw in protest against the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. pic.twitter.com/yclXE7fRq9

— Poland.pl (@Poland) September 8, 2017

“Ryszard Siwiec is an important symbol of solidarity with occupied Czechoslovakia, as well as a symbol of uncompromising rejection of the evils of communism,” Ladislav Kudrna, director of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes said.

“We welcomed the initiative of the Polish Institute, which will temporarily contribute to improving the immediate surroundings of the monument,” Mr Kurdna added.

As of 2009 a street in Prague has been named after Ryszard Siwiec, a year later a monument was erected to commemorate the ‘living torch’.