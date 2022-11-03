Dating app reveals critical role pets play in choosing the puurfect partner

The findings reveal that over three quarters of respondents are strongly influenced by their pet’s reaction to a new partner, to the extent that this would be seen as one of the deciding factors as to whether or not they would see that person again.

Spencer Davis

A new study by the popular dating app Badoo has shed light on Poland’s love for pets and the critical role that they play in budding relationships.

The findings reveal that over three quarters of respondents are strongly influenced by their pet’s reaction to a new partner, to the extent that this would be seen as one of the deciding factors as to whether or not they would see that person again.

According to the study, 75 percent would view their date in a more favourable way if they saw a chemistry between their pet and their partner; 61 percent, meanwhile, said they would view it as a red light if rapport was absent.Magda Augustowska/TFN

According to the study, 75 percent would view their date in a more favourable way if they saw a chemistry between their pet and their partner; 61 percent, meanwhile, said they would view it as a red light if rapport was absent.

Moreover, nearly half admitted that this would be enough to discontinue a relationship, whilst nearly two thirds said that they would sooner give up a partner than their pet.

The research also concluded that a third of respondents viewed any negative reaction from their pet as a worrying indicator as to the other person’s character.

It was also disclosed that over one-in-five people sought to introduce their pet early into a relationship so as to use the animal’s sixth sense as a gauge.Hutomo Abrianto on Unsplash

Additionally, it was disclosed that over one-in-five people sought to introduce their pet early into a relationship so as to use the animal’s sixth sense as a gauge.

Canine behaviourists Piotr Wojtków and Zosia Zaniewska-Wojtków said: “We are happy that as many as 43 percent of Polish singles put their pet first and would be willing to sacrifice a relationship for their four-legged friend. This demonstrates how strong our bond is with dogs.”

Remy Le Fevre, head of brand engagement and influence at Badoo, also weighed in: “Dog and cat lovers that are looking for potential partners need someone who will fully accept their pet – this is one of their priorities and explains why many people will look for references to cats or dogs in a dating profile such as a photo.”

Cat behaviourist Jowita Kasprzyk says that new partners can try wearing a favourable scent such as catnip or natural lavender and also engaging the moggy in fun pursuits.Koci-psycholog.pl/Jowita Kasprzyk

Adding a reference to a pet in your profile could also, say researchers, boost your chances for love.

Over a fifth of those surveyed said that they found a person more attractive if they had a pet in their profile picture, and 27 percent said that they would think of the person as more likely to be caring and responsible.

However, one-in-ten people said that they would view such a picture with suspicion and assume it to be a sly trick aimed at exuding a more loving side.

Over a fifth of those surveyed said that they found a person more attractive if they had a pet in their profile picture, and 27 percent said that they would think of the person as more likely to be caring and responsible.TFN

Compelling as the finds have been, Badoo have also issued guidelines and advice from seasoned pet therapists to help with those dealing with pet-related issues.

Piotr Wojtków and Zosia Zaniewska-Wojtków say: “Even if a dog has a disappointing reaction to a date, there are ways to deal with this and it should be remembered that it can take time to form a relationship between a dog and a new person.”

To speed this up, the pair advise on integration via walks: “It’s always best to introduce a new person to a dog during a walk,” they say. “Firstly, the dog has more space and has the option of walking away, and secondly, the dog can go about its business which will make it feel calmer and more open to new acquaintances.”

Canine behaviourists Piotr Wojtków and Zosia Zaniewska-Wojtków said: “We are happy that as many as 43 percent of Polish singles put their pet first and would be willing to sacrifice a relationship for their four-legged friend. This demonstrates how strong our bond is with dogs.”Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

Importantly, the pair also say that these walks should be harnessed to form positive associations:

“Once the dog relaxes, show your new partner what the dog enjoys doing most such as tricks for treats or games of tug. This is best done after a few weeks of the first meeting, and never should the dog feel pressured,” they say.

Cat behaviourist Jowita Kasprzyk adds: “The key to a cat’s heart comes by respecting its personal boundaries… true love is born slowly and with each passing day.”

Wojtków and Zaniewska-Wojtkow say: “It’s always best to introduce a new person to a dog during a walk.Torego US on Unsplash

Even so this process can be expediated, says Kasprzyk, by adding to the cat’s sense of comfort through, for instance, the addition of new cat shelves or a tunnel – doing so, she says, will enable the feline to observe the new person without exposing it to unnecessary contact.

Furthermore, Kasprzyk says that new partners can also try wearing a favourable scent such as catnip or natural lavender, and also by engaging the moggy in fun pursuits – for example, dangling a telescopic fishing rod with a feather on the end.

“Hunting is the essence of a cat’s life,” she says, “so games like this give it great satisfaction and can serve to break the ice.”