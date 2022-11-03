Ukraine says it has downed twice as many warplanes as Moscow lost in Afghanistan

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 278 Russian aircraft during eight months of fighting, more than twice as many as the Soviet Union lost in its 1979-89 military intervention in Afghanistan, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said on Thursday.

There has been no independent verification of the claim as yet and no comment from the Russian Defence Ministry, but aligns with ever more confident rhetoric from Kyiv, as Ukraine has been making progress in retaking territory from Russian invaders.

Though civilians are facing power outages and intermittent water supply cuts after Russian missiles and drones struck energy infrastructure, momentum on the battlefield is with Ukraine.

With the help of military equipment provided by its Western allies, including US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Ukraine is now mounting pressure on Russian occupation forces in the south.

“During the full-scale aggression, (Ukrainian) defenders destroyed (more than) twice as many (Russian) aircraft as the Soviet Union lost during the 10-year war in Afghanistan – 278 (Russian) aircraft in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan,” General Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on Twitter.

“This war is the same shame for Russia and will cause its destruction,” he wrote.

More than three decades after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, their military campaign remains seared on the Russian national conscience and has been criticised by many Russians as a bloody foreign venture akin to the US war in Vietnam.

Around 14,000 Soviet troops were killed in Afghanistan. Many repatriated in zinc coffins known as Cargo 200, a term now being widely used for Russian soldiers killed during this war that Russia launched in Ukraine on February 24.

Since its beginning, each side claims to have inflicted huge casualties on the other, however those numbers are seen as significantly inflated.

Ukraine claims 74,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. Russia’s defence minister claimed in September that 61,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.