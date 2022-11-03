Russia’s war not only against Ukraine, but EU too, PM says in Berlin

Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine, but also the EU, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, said on Thursday at a meeting of the Berlin Process which aims to further the integration of the Western Balkans with the EU.

“(Russian President – PAP) Vladimir Putin and Russia have launched a war against Ukraine, but at the same time it is a war against Europe, against the EU… this Russian aggression is quite visible, and anyone claiming otherwise is providing grist for the mill of Russian propaganda,” Morawiecki told reporters.

He also emphasised the need for Europe to diversify its energy sources in order to make itself independent from Russian natural resources.

Morawiecki added that the Western Balkan countries’ integration with the EU should increase security levels in Europe as three of them belonged to Nato.

At the same time, he said, the integration process promised benefits for Polish enterprise and the entire national economy.