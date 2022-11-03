Six Western Balkan countries deepen ties during Berlin Summit

Representatives of six Western Balkan Countries signed on Thursday three agreements on mutual recognition of identity cards, university degrees and professional qualifications at a summit in Berlin.

The move aims to bring greater stability to a region that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s and is still wracked by tensions.

I welcome the signature of 3 agreements on mobility in the Western Balkans.

More should follow to complete the Common Regional Market.

It's good for the economy and it will strengthen personal bonds in the region.

The same story that is at the heart of our European project. pic.twitter.com/oqa3s00peT

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 3, 2022

It is also a step ahead in a process of bringing Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania closer to their stated goal of joining the neighbouring European Union amid fears about the rising influence of Russia and China in the region.

Serbia in particular, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago, has long struggled to balance historically close ties with Russia against aspirations for economic and political integration with the West.

Apart from the signing of agreements, many issues were discussed, such as energy security and the ongoing war in Ukraine and its global impact.

PM @MorawieckiM participates in the #WesternBalkans Summit in #Berlin.

The main topics of the summit are:

✅future of the Western Balkan states,

✅energy security,

✅further strengthening economic cooperation in the Western Balkans region.#WesternBalkansSummit 🇦🇱🇧🇦🇲🇪🇽🇰🇲🇰🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/GDmZGeD38g

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) November 3, 2022

“I emphasised the connection between the energy crisis, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the integration process – including in the energy. Diversification of gas supply sources is important, but also [is] the energy independence from Russian hydrocarbons,” Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, present at the summit, wrote on social media.

PM @MorawieckiM: I emphasized the connection between the #energycrisis, Russia's aggression against #Ukraine and the integration process – including in the #energy. Diversification of gas supply sources is important, but also the energy independence from Russian hydrocarbons. pic.twitter.com/BDZMAjKOpy

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) November 3, 2022

“Today, Poland continued its efforts to promote European integration. This is important to us because 3 of the 6 Western Balkans countries are already NATO members. These countries are particularly vulnerable and attacked by Russian propaganda. We expand the security area,” he added.