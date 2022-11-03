Former Pakistani PM Khan wounded in attack on convoy

While leading a protest march on Islamabad, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in the shin when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east on Thursday, an aide said.

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured,” Asad Umar told Reuters. Mr Khan was hospitalised.

Aged 70, former PM Khan, also considered one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, was leading a hundreds-people-strong protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Grand reception at Ghakkar Mandi earlier today. Massive support for Haqeeqi Azadi March. pic.twitter.com/sJMZ5Ko1hX

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2022

The attack unfolded in Wazirabad, nearly 200 km from the capital, Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate investigation, Reuters reported.

There were a number of people injured in the shooting, including Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Senator @FaisalJavedKhan speaks exclusively. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/PyrgQoeTs7

— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan and Faisal Jave Khan both “were taken to hospital for treatment,” PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters.

In a hospital, a blood-covered Javed told Geo TV that “several of our colleagues are wounded. We heard that one of them is dead”.

As reported by local media and Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, a man pushed the attacker over “saving the life” of the former PM.

As the new Pakistani government is struggling to bring the economy out of a crisis, Imran Khan has been holding rallies across Pakistan ever since his ousting in April through a parliamentary vote.

Khan’s plan was to lead the motorised caravan slowly northwards up the Grand Trunk Road to Islamabad, drawing more support along the way before entering the capital.

“I want all of you to participate. This is not for politics or personal gain, or to topple the government… this is to bring genuine freedom to the country,” the former PM said in a video message on the eve of the march.