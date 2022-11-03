Former Pakistan PM Khan wounded in attack on convoy

While leading a protest march on Islamabad, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in the shin when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east on Thursday, an aide said.

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured,” Asad Umar told Reuters. Mr Khan was hospitalised.

Aged 70, former PM Khan, also considered one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Grand reception at Ghakkar Mandi earlier today. Massive support for Haqeeqi Azadi March. pic.twitter.com/sJMZ5Ko1hX

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate investigation, Reuters reported.

There were a number of people injured in the shooting, including Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Senator @FaisalJavedKhan speaks exclusively. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/PyrgQoeTs7

— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

As reported by local media and Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, a man push the attacker over “saving the life” of the former PM.

More to come…