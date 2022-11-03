Polish, Italian PMs discuss security, war in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke with his newly-elected Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday. He relayed that the telephone conversation concerned, among other things, energy security in the EU and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Morawiecki he thanked the Italian PM for her firm stance on Russian aggression against Ukraine. “It is important that we speak with one voice on this issue,” he said.

“We discussed current bilateral and European topics – in particular energy security and energy prices in the EU, as well as the issue of migration and border protection,” he further added.

The conversations between both PMs was mentioned again at Thursday’s press conference by the Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller.

He reiterated that Mr Morawiecki thanked Ms Meloni for strongly condemning the Russian aggression, pointing out that “the stance of Prime Minister Meloni is important in the context of further actions that will be directed jointly in the EU against Russia.”

The official also revealed that the Polish PM “extended an invitation to his italian counterpart to visit Warsaw, but also to renew the formula of… the so-called intergovernmental consultations.”

“And both Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Prime Minister Meloni have expressed their satisfaction with the fact that such a formula for intergovernmental consultations should be revived,” he said.

“But first, of course, there will be a bilateral meeting,” he noted.

Ms Meloni’s government received a vote of confidence in the Senate last Wednesday, meaning that the centre-right cabinet has strong support in both houses of parliament.