Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.6 pct in September – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 2.6 percent in September 2022, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

The number of unemployed edged up to 448,000 in September from 444,000 in August, Eurostat also said.

According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, went down to 6.6 percent in September from 6.7 percent in August.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate went down to 5.1 percent in September 2022, from 5.2 percent, after correction, in August.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.