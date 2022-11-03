PM thanks Italian counterpart for condemning Russian attack on Ukraine

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland’s prime minister thanked Italy’s new prime minister Giorgia Meloni for her decided condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during their telephone conversation on Wednesday.

“In my conversation with the Italian prime minister I thanked her for her staunch condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” Morawiecki wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I am happy about Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Italy, and I hope for truly fruitful cooperation between our countries,” Morawiecki added.

The talks also covered bilateral relations, European affairs, energy security and energy costs.

Morawiecki also invited Meloni to visit Poland and suggested the resumption of Polish-Italian governmental talks.

Last Wednesday, Meloni’s centre-right government won a confidence vote in the Italian Senate.