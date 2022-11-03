Baltic Pipe LNG terminal launched in Denmark, Norwegian gas flows into Poland

The Baltic Pipe LNG receiving terminal in Nybro near Varde in Western Jutland, Denmark, was put into operation at half of the total capacity (6,700 MWh/h) on Tuesday, which means that Norwegian gas now enters the new gas pipeline Baltic Pipe and can be sent on to Poland via the Danish gas system, Denmark’s gas network operator Energinet wrote on Tuesday.

“It’s a very important milestone for us that we have now succeeded in getting the plant in Nybro up and running. Many colleagues in and outside Energinet have worked hard to make it happen, and we were not pleased when we previously had to acknowledge that we were unable to reach the announced dates,” Torben Brabo, Director of International Relations in Energinet, said.

It is under the Baltic Pipe project, a crucial undertaking that, among other advantages, boosts Poland’s independence from Russia’s gas, that Energinet is expanding Ørsted’s receiving terminal in Nybro.

The Dutch gas operator recalled that the Nybro part of Baltic Pipe was initially scheduled for commissioning on October 1, 2022, however, Energinet had to postpone it three times.

During the delay, Poland was supplied with gas through the new gas pipeline as of October 1 with gas from the European gas system and from the Danish part of the North Sea.

“The commissioning of Baltic Pipe with a full capacity of up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas is scheduled for the end of November 2022,” Energinet wrote.

The gas pipeline is a joint venture of gas transmission network operators from Poland and Denmark, Gaz-System and Energinet respectively. As for Gaz-System, it is the owner and operator of the part of the pipeline that stretches from the coast of the Dutch Zeeland island and runs to Poland on the bed of the Baltic Sea.