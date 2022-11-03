Russia significantly depleted its stock of munitions, can’t readily restock: ISW

Russia has significantly depleted its stock of munitions in air, missile, and artillery strikes over the course of the war in Ukraine and cannot readily restock them, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think-tank, wrote on Wednesday in its assessment of the military situation in Ukraine.

“Russia has significantly depleted its stock of munitions in air, missile, and artillery strikes over the course of the war in Ukraine and cannot readily restock them. Russia’s reliance on isolated and heavily sanctioned states for critical weapons systems does not support Putin’s demand that the Russian military industry becomes highly competitive and meets the needs of the Russian Armed Forces in any short period of time,” the ISW wrote.

The think-tank dubbed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s calls for a competitive Russian military industry “divorced from the reality of Russian supply chain and defense industrial base issues”. The Russian dictator issued the call on Wednesday during a meeting of the Coordinating Council for the Russian Armed Forces.

But, as the ISW noted, “Putin’s calls contrast with recent reporting that Russia has purchased weapons systems from Iran and North Korea to support its war effort in Ukraine.”

As US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby put it on Wednesday, the American intelligence community believes that North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells.

Russia's military shopping spree proves that Russia is increasingly reliant on external sources of munition and military equipment. ISW has previously reported that "Iranian shipments of drones and possible ballistic missiles to Russia will likely further increase Russian reliance on Iranian-made weapons systems…"

The think-tank also stressed that “the Kremlin is continuing to rely heavily on financially incentivizing Russians to fight in Ukraine, which will likely continue to strain the Russian economy for decades.”