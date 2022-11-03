Ukrainian intelligence on the trail of Putin’s doppelgangers

Vladimir Putin is using at least three doubles who have undergone plastic surgery to look like him, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper.

These individuals are being used to hide the loss of control in the Kremlin, and it is not known “whether the real Putin still exists”, he said, explaining that pre-war strongman “was not an idiot” while the war in Ukraine “has no logic.”

Putin has at least 3 doubles, – Kyrylo Budanov pic.twitter.com/9ZJ2n4JnMD

— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) October 2, 2022

According to Mr Budanov, the Ukrainian government is surprised by the disastrous strategy of the Russian invasion and hence the assumption that it is no longer the “real Putin” who is making the key decisions.

As the HUR head pointed out, the Russian strongman has already used doubles in the past to replace him on “special occasions”, but not this is a “common practice”.

“We know for sure about the three people who are replacing him, but we do not know exactly how many there are in total. They have all undergone plastic surgery to look similar,” he said.

“Their height is revealing – you can see it in the videos and photos – as well as their gestures, body language and earlobes, which are unique to each person,” he further explained, at the same time declining to speculate on whether the real Putin disappeared due to illness or a power struggle.