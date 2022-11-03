Most Ukrainians in Poland achieve higher living standards

PAP/Abaca

Over 51 percent of Ukrainians residing in Poland have managed to improve their living standards, a survey by the Gremi Personal international employment agency revealed on Thursday.

No changes in living standards were declared by 36.7 percent, while 12.2 percent said their living standards had worsened in Poland.

The group declaring better living standards said that in Poland they were able to afford goods they could not afford in Ukraine.

Gremi Personal noted that Ukrainians constituted the largest migrant group in Poland before the Russian invasion of their country in February, but their numbers have now risen drastically due to Poland’s admission of millions of war refugees.

Gremi Personal ran the online survey on a sample of 1,210 male and female Ukrainians.