N. Korea is able to intimidate South without nukes: Chatham House expert

With 23 missiles launched by North Korea on Wednesday alone, TVP World asks its guest James Edward Hoare, associate fellow of Chatham House Asia-Pacific Programme, if the world is on the cusp of yet another war.

“Probably not,” answered Mr Hoare, adding that “the probable cause of this demonstration is the big U.S.-S. Korean military exercise going on at the moment. North Koreans, in advance of that exercise starting, had said ‘if you go ahead with this, we’ll do something terrible.’ Well, they have done something less than terrible but it’s still a major display of rocketry. They have never fired quite so many at one time, and they have never fired south of the demilitarized zone before.”

Mr Hoare also noted that this was the first time that North Korea made a demonstration of firepower while the U.S.-S. Korean exercises were still ongoing. “Normally they protested the drills, but actually didn’t do anything or take any action. This time they’ve decided to take action.”

“The longer-term reason behind this is that they are very nervous about the new South Korean government,” TVP World’s guest said, adding that President “Yoon [Suk-yeol] is much tougher than his predecessor towards them and he has been willing to reinstate these drills that stopped under President Trump and President Moon.”

The North’s message

“The other thing is to just show South Koreans ‘don’t step out of line because we will hit you and if we can fire south of the demilitarized zone into the sea, we can target other things as well’,” Mr Hoare said.

Turning to the likelihood of North Korea actually being in possession of nuclear weapons, TVP World’s guest said: “I don’t think we are talking about nuclear weapons. I don’t think they would need to use nuclear weapons. If they actually fire rockets at a South Korean town or even at South Korean open space on land… I think that would send a very clear message. ‘We can hit you anywhere we want’. This could be sort of a preliminary warning. ‘Don’t ignore our threats’.”

Mr Hoare felt North Koreans were “reasonably careful about what they do,” stressing that none of the 23 missiles was fired “into South Korean waters.”

