Francis sets off to Bahrain with first papal visit in country’s history

Pope Francis departs for Bahrain on Thursday. This first ever papal visit to the country will last four days. Its main goal is to participate in a dialogue forum under the “East and West for Human Coexistence” theme.

The small kingdom in an archipelago of 33 islands in the Persian Gulf will be the 58th country visited by this Pope during his almost decade-long pontificate.

“I will take part in a forum on the essential necessity of bringing East and West together for the sake of human coexistence. I will also have the opportunity to meet with representatives of religions, especially Islam,” the Pope said earlier this week.

Pope Francis will become the first pontiff to visit Bahrain during his upcoming trip for the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence, and will offer the closing address to 200 interfaith leaders gathered in the nation's capital.

Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin told the Vatican media that “in a world marked by tensions, disputes and conflicts”, the trip will be “a message of unity, cohesion and peace.”

Bahrain is another state where the Pope will visit a Catholic minority living there. There are around 160,000 of the religion’s worshippers in the country, mainly migrant workers from Asia, making up less than 10 percent of its population.

Christians in Bahrain want Pope to "think about the region"

"I think everybody just wants one thing, that the Pope thinks about the region, the issues, and the hardships people face over here", says Jason Dsouza, an Indian living in Bahrain.

According to figures provided by the Vatican, there is one bishop, 13 diocesan priests, seven friars and seven nuns in Bahrain.

The schedule

After his arrival, the Pope will travel to the Sakhir Royal Palace for an official welcoming ceremony and conversation with the monarch and his family. In the courtyard, first the king and then the pope will give speeches during a meeting with government and public representatives.

On Friday, Francis will attend the closing ceremony of the Dialogue Forum, which began the day before in Awali under the theme “East and West for Human Coexistence.” Then, he will visit the mosque at the Royal Palace and meet with the Muslim Council of Elders there.

When Pope Francis visits Bahrain this week, he should press King Hamad to free the many people imprisoned for exercising their right to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression, and to end abuses against migrant workers.

At the end of the second day of the visit, the Pope will participate in an ecumenical meeting and prayer for peace at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, patron saint of the Gulf, in Awali.

On Saturday, Francis will celebrate Mass at Bahrain’s national stadium in the city of Ar-Rifa , where nearly 30,000 worshippers are expected, including those who have come from other countries in the region, including Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia. He will also visit a Catholic school.

On Sunday in the capital, Manama, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, built in 1939, Francis will meet with Catholic clergy, deliver a speech and say the Angelus prayer.

In the early afternoon local time, he will leave for his return journey.