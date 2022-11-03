LIVE: 253rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Foreign ministers

from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to

coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on

Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy

infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.

07:00 CET



Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia nuclear

power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after

Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines,

leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm

Energoatom said on Thursday.

The power plant has 15 days’ worth of fuel to run the

generators, Energoatom said. The plant’s blocks 5 and 6 are

being switched into cold state, it said.