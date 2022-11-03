LIVE: 253rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Foreign ministers
from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to
coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on
Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy
infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.
07:00 CET
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia nuclear
power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after
Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines,
leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm
Energoatom said on Thursday.
The power plant has 15 days’ worth of fuel to run the
generators, Energoatom said. The plant’s blocks 5 and 6 are
being switched into cold state, it said.
