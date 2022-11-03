Zelenskyy thanked Erdoğan for helping preserve the grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he thanked Turkish his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for “active participation” in helping to preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying Turkey’s support was important. Turkey has been involved in at least one high-profile swap of captives between Russia and Ukraine.

In the phone call, Erdoğan told Zelenskyy that the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world.

Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, Erdoğan said diplomatic efforts should be increased to end the war with a just solution, his communications directorate said.

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy also discussed sending grain to African countries, after Russia’s Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would resume participation in the Ukraine grain deal, Erdoğan said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had changed his stance and was now saying common ground must be found with Putin.