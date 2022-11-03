Every nation should know how it is perceived worldwide: Polish film scholar

“The image of the Pole in foreign film and audiovisual media” will be the subject of discussion between November 3 and 4 at an international conference organised in Warsaw by the National Film Registry and the University of Lodz with the support of the Belgian Embassy in Warsaw.

To shed some more light on the issue and the conference itself, we were joined by Mateusz Werner PhD, film scholar and cultural philosopher.

“It is crucial for any nation, community, to know how it is perceived,” he said, at the same time pointing out that the issue, regarding Poland, has not been sufficiently researched so far.

“There is no systematic research on this field,” Mr Werner explained. “There is a lack of books on the subject,” he added, emphasising the importance of the conference, calling it a “breakthrough” event.

According to him, the most important matter is to study the image of a stereotypical Pole in US productions due to the country’s powerful global impact.

