Poland’s nuclear technology choice a watershed to European security: Sec. Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the decision by the Polish government to select Westinghouse as its technology partner for the construction of US-designed nuclear reactors. The US administration believes that the agreement will ensure a decades-long strategic energy partnership between the two countries and is a watershed moment in advancing European energy security.

“The US commitment to work with Poland to facilitate the production of safe, clean, and reliable nuclear power is a testament to our deep bilateral strategic security and economic relationship. As NATO Allies, the United States and Poland already cooperate closely on a range of security and defence issues. The United States is proud to further expand our energy security partnership through this new venture,” Blinken said in a statement.

He called the project a major step forward in the global fight against climate change. The fully operational reactors are projected to result in 26 million tons per year of CO2 emissions averted.

“They demonstrate that we can strengthen our energy security and our climate ambition simultaneously. The Polish government’s announcement is the culmination of a years-long effort between the United States and Poland. Through close collaboration, the US and Polish governments developed innovative joint financing and technical solutions to address Polish clean energy needs and ensure the financial viability of the project,” Blinken said.

The estimated cost of the first nuclear power plant to be built by Westinghouse is USD 20 billion. The construction works will begin by the end of 2026 and the first reactor will be expected to start operations in 2033.