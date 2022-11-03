US administration considers Twitter takeover intervention: Washington Post

Joe Biden’s administration considers formal review and intervention into the Twitter takeover due to possible Saudi Arabia and China participation. According to “The Washington Post” daily, the purchase of the social media platform by Elon Musk may give Saudi and Chinese access to confidential data.

The daily claims that the Twitter deal provides that each entity that invested USD 250 million would get access to confidential data of the social media platform. It may include access to users’ personal data.

Musk purchased Twitter for USD 44 billion but the transaction was supported by several investors including companies owned by Saudi prince Al-Walid ibn Talal, Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Binance and a subsidiary of Qatar state-owned equity fund.

US Senator Chris Murphy appealed to review the transaction.

“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform. There is a clear national security issue at stake and CFIUS should do a review,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is currently considering whether it would be formally allowed to review and intervene in the purchase of Twitter.

Experts claim that potential review and intervention are unlikely to cancel the transaction but they may require the deal to be adjusted and foreign investors’ influence limited.

According to “Washington Post” Biden’s administration wants to avoid accusations of “using

national security process as a weapon to attack Musk”.

The daily described the case of a Saudi spy inside Twitter who was stealing personal data as well as unclear relations between Musk’s Tesla corporation and Chinese companies. The largest electric car production facility is located in Shanghai and China remains the major supplier of lithium for car batteries.

The billionaire claims to be Biden’s supporter, however recently he suggested that he may consider supporting Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis considered for presidential elections in 2024.