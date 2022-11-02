Swiss gov’t to sanction Iran for supplying Russia with drones

The Swiss government announced it would impose, in line with European Union guidelines, sanctions on Iran for supplying drones and missiles to Russia, but would not take any measures retaliating for Tehran’s violence against demonstrators.

The country’s Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs unanimously opposed sanctions on the Middle-Eastern state for its violent repressions against the ongoing protests that erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

A communiqué from the Federal Council states that such restrictions would not be in line with “Swiss domestic and foreign political interests.”

The #Swiss govt. has adopted #EuropeanUnion sanctions against the #Iranian company that produces drones and three top army members for supporting the 🇷🇺war against #Ukraine. When even neutral 🇨🇭 sides with 🇺🇦, it's clear that #Russia & its allies are on the wrong side of history. pic.twitter.com/wHV6128lqx

— BREAKING NEWS: UKRAINE (@MrFukkew) November 2, 2022

The European Union and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on Tehran for repression of demonstrators and human rights violations. The European Parliament has also called on the UN, and in particular the Human Rights Council, to launch an investigation into recent events in Iran.

They also implemented sanctions against individuals and the company Shahed Aviation Industries supplying Russia with “kamikaze” drones used in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

The drones have recently become a key weapon in Russia’s arsenal during the war and have often been used in the past month to target crucial energy infrastructure.