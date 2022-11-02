Poland takes back lake resort from Russian embassy

Siarka said that an inventory and technical assessment of the property is currently being carried out.

Marcin Obara/PAP

A recreation resort at a lake near Warsaw, leased by the Russian Embassy has been taken over by Poland’s State Forests governmental organisation, a climate and environment minister has announced.

The State Forests (Lasy Panstwowe, LP) terminated an agreement with the Russian Embassy for the rental of a recreation centre in Skubianka in April this year. The resort, which comprises hotels, villas and summer homes, is located at the Zegrze Reservoir north of Warsaw. Arrears of payments was then given as the official reason behind the termination of the rental deal dating back to 1994.

On Wednesday, Edward Siarka, a Polish deputy climate and environment minister responsible for forestry told a press conference held in front of the Skubianka centre that despite repeated appeals, the Russian embassy has not released the property.

Therefore, he added, earlier in the day LP guards “took over and secured the property leased by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Warsaw in the Jabłonna forest district near Warsaw.”

Siarka also said that an inventory and technical assessment of the property is currently being carried out. “I hope that after its completion, new land development will be proposed,” he said.