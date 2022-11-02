Pulse of Culture 2.11

Pilecki Family House Museum has opened in Ostrów Mazowiecki near Warsaw. The facility intends to bring the figure of cavalry captain Witold Pilecki closer to the masses, not only in seeing him as a Polish superhero but also in the role of an ordinary man. The Pilecki couple, Witold and Maria, as well as their children Andrzej and Zofia, are the narrators of the exhibition.

“This museum is to serve for the education, not only of the children and young people but also of us, adults, in showing us how to bring up our children so that Poland can last,” said President Andrzej Duda at the opening ceremony.

Other topics covered in this installment of Pulse of Culture are: the novel “Reykjavík ” written jointly by Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and the country’s most famous crime author Ragnar Jónasson. As the book hits the market the co-authors share their experience of writing the novel during the Covid-19 pandemic; the Mexican Day of the Dead parades and celebrations return after the long pandemic break, enabling Mexicans to commemorate their ancestors with dance, music, and festivities; Ukrainian actresses interpret contemporary Polish literature in Ukrainian translations and stage a play containing excerpts from three contemporary Polish dramas that look critically at politics and society, while Polish and Ukrainian cultural institutes are preparing an anthology of Polish literature in Ukrainian; a new instrument – the udulele – built by a Palestinian musician bring together western and eastern musical harmonies.