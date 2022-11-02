Eastern Express 2.11

A meeting was held in Sochi between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan on October 31, with the participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The meeting did not result in a breakthrough, though Armenia and Azerbaijan put out in a joint statement that they have agreed not to use force in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region in the South Caucasus. It is a disputed territory, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. Since the end of the Azerbaijani-Armenian war in 2020, Russian forces have been stationed in the region. Baku and Yerevan agreed to settle the disputes on the basis of recognising mutual sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Vladimir Putin called for a special meeting with the two countries’ leaders in Sochi on October 31. The meeting provided a second opportunity for direct talks between Aliyev and Pashinian in the month of October.

The previous one had taken place on October 6, with French President Macron and European Council President Michel both present, during the European Political Community summit that was held in Prague. Turkish President Erdoğan later also joined in the talks between Aliyev and Pashinyan. This was the first meeting between Pashinian and Aliyev since Azerbaijan attacked Armenia in September 2022. It was after the meeting that the Armenian PM declared his readiness to achieve peace with Azerbaijan by end of this year.

Moscow maintains a now weakened military contingent in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh but has indicated that it does not intend to give up its influence and interests in the South Caucasus despite the West’s ongoing diplomatic offensive in the region. Although the Kremlin’s influence has significantly weakened in favour of Turkey following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, whether or not Russia can regain its status as a major player in the region is probably too early to tell.

Eastern Express’ guest

Jan Piekło, Poland’s former ambassador to Ukraine, was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the issue.