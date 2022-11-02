Polish PM says commission should investigate Russian energy strings

Morawiecki said on Wednesday that he was in favour "of setting up a verification commission which would verify all potential actions and contacts that facilitated Poland’s dependence on Russia."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has said a verification commission should look into potential involvement of Polish politicians into making the country overly reliant on Russian energy.

Two weeks ago, the Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition grouping, filed a motion to set up an investigative commission to check whether public bodies were competent in preventing and counteracting the impact of foreign special services on Poland’s energy policy between 2013 and 2022.

The motion came in the wake of a media report that secretly-taped informal conversations of top government politicians in 2014 were first heard by Russian special services before they made their way to the Polish press.

The publication of the conversations shook the then government, which was led by KO’s backbone party Civic Platform (PO). One year later, the PO-led government lost power after the unsuccessful 2015 general elections and the current government, led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, took over.

Morawiecki said on Wednesday that he was in favour “of setting up a verification commission which would verify all potential actions and contacts that facilitated Poland’s dependence on Russia.”

According to the prime minister, “Poles have the right to know who made what decisions, who did the things that made us more and more reliant on (Russian oil and gas giant – PAP) Gazprom and various Russian corporations.”

According to Morawiecki, a bill setting up the commission will be drafted within two weeks.