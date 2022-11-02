Merger of Poland’s energy giants looks to improve energy safety: PM

The merger of Polish fuel companies PKN Orlen and Lotos, with Poland’s oil and gas giant PGNiG, will greatly improve Poland’s energy safety said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Today the Orlen-PGNiG merger was approved by the court.

Polish gov’t readies itself for construction of nuclear power plants

see more

“The big new company created through the merger of three business entities will have a very positive impact on Poland’s energy security, on investment opportunities, on possibilities to implement modern solutions, which are badly needed in the Polish economy,” Morawiecki said.

He pointed out how larger corporations have easier access to cheap loans for their investments, and they spend more on their research and development, both factors making them more competitive within the international market.

“Merged Orlen, Lotos and PGNiG have a European potential,” said Morawiecki, adding that the new company may now be considered a multi-energy corporation.

At the end of September shareholders of PKN Orlen including the State Treasury and many investment funds, approved the merger of the fuel giant with PGNiG. The shareholders of the latter had approved the operation at the beginning of October, and today’s court decision concludes the process.