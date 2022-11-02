Russia is fueling Chisinau protests, says Moldovan President

Russian special services have been behind the protests organised in Chisinau since September, Maia Sandu the Moldovan president assessed, describing the Kremlin’s actions as a hybrid war.

Ms Sandu told Romanian Digi24 broadcaster that Moscow is using its services and members of pro-Russian parties active in Moldova to stage demonstrations and protests where “people express their dissatisfaction with the price increases.”

“These actions serve to destabilise the political situation in Moldova,” she alerted pointing to the demonstrations aimed at overthrowing the legitimate authorities in Chisinau. According to Ms Sandu, Russia is currently waging a hybrid war on Moldovan territory.

She moreover pointed out how at the beginning of October, the transmission of natural gas was reduced on Moscow’s watch, resulting in an increase in energy costs felt by Moldovan citizens.

“We have high inflation, which pro-Russian forces are trying to use… to overthrow the government in Moldova,” she said.

On Friday, the Washington Post newspaper reported citing sources in Ukrainian and Western intelligence services, that a group centred around opposition member Ilan Shor, an alleged agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), was most likely behind these Chisinau protests.

According to the daily, Moscow, through its companies, has already funnelled millions of dollars to networks of Moldovan collaborators with the Kremlin. As it further explains, the aim of these activities is to “reorient Moldova’s policy” in pushing the country towards closer relations with Russia.