Polish gov’t readies itself for construction of nuclear power plants

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the approval of the nuclear energy bill by the Polish government. US company Westinghouse is to construct the first nuclear power plant in Poland, which will be located in the northern part of the country in Lubiatowo-Kopalino.

“We clearly see that we must bet on reliable technology and partners. After 4-5 years of intensive work, we have decided to build the plant with US technology,” Morawiecki said.

He added that the government approved the plan for building a second nuclear power plant in partnership with the Korean company KHNP. There is also be also a third plant planned for construction.

“I wish to point out – which is related to Deputy PM Jacek Sasin’s visit to Korea – that independently, we are open for a second project. It will be carried out by a private company, a state-owned company and the Korean company KHNP. They will construct the second nuclear power plant in Poland,” Morawiecki said.

He also expressed the government’s support for construction of smaller nuclear reactors.

“Our country has to invest in modern technologies which ensure our safety. Our energy policy cannot be dependent on fossil fuels from Russia and we do not want to be dependent on fossil fuels from anywhere in the world. We wish to rely on our own sources, renewable energy and nuclear power,” Morawiecki said.

He added that Polish state-owned companies are holding talks with international partners on construction of smaller nuclear reactors. Morawiecki sees nuclear energy as “a safety switch” for Poland’s energy system and pointed out such investments would make for new workplaces requiring both engineers and physicians.

“After Russian aggression on Ukraine, we have to take decisions on stable sources of energy for Polish citizens and companies. Nuclear energy is a safety switch for Poland’s energy system and the new power plants will provide clean, cheap energy for decades. It is not only financially profitable but also environmentally friendly,” Morawiecki said.

The estimated cost of the first nuclear power plant is USD 20 billion and the PM noted that there are several ways of financing it.

Climate Minister Anna Moskwa informed that construction works for the first nuclear power plant will begin by the end of 2026. The first reactor will be expected to start operations in 2033 and it is estimated that each plant in Poland would need some 4,000 engineers as well as other highly skilled employees to run it. Some 200 Polish companies will be likely needed for the construction works and running the reactors.